Tulane hosts Oklahoma for nationally-televised matchup on ABC: click here for tv schedule

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football will once again take center stage this fall, as it welcomes the University of Oklahoma to Yulman Stadium for a nationally-televised matchup on ABC, beginning at 11 a.m. (CT). The Green Wave’s meeting with the Sooners is one of five game times that were announced today in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference and its television partners.

TAKING CENTER STAGE!



Kickoff times/TV networks announced for 🖐️ games, including our season-opener AT HOME on Sept. 4 against @OU_Football on ABC 📺.



Full story: https://t.co/yxDJGIvfy9#RollWave pic.twitter.com/wR7otch0Oz — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) May 27, 2021

Tulane’s matchup with the Sooners will mark the second-consecutive season the Green Wave have been featured on ABC’s national platform. Prior to Tulane’s appearance on ABC last year at home against Navy, the Green Wave last played on ABC during their 1980 season opener against Southern Miss.



In addition to its appearance on ABC, Tulane also will be featured in a pair of Thursday night primetime contests on ESPN where it will faceoff against Houston (Oct. 7) at home and SMU (Oct. 21) on the road. Both games will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT.



Tulane’s matchup with Houston will mark the fourth straight season the Green Wave have faced Houston on national television.



On Sept. 19, Tulane will travel to Oxford, Mississippi where it will take on Ole Miss at 7 p.m. CT. Tulane’s meeting with the Rebels will mark the Green Wave’s first trip to Oxford since 2000. The two teams met on a regular basis during Tulane’s membership in the SEC.



The league also announced that Tulane’s second home game of the season against Morgan State on Sept. 11 will be aired on ESPN+ and will kickoff at 6 p.m. (CT).



Tulane Football Television Designations

Tulane vs. Oklahoma will be played Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. CT on ABC

will be played Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. CT on ABC Tulane vs. Morgan State will be played Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+

will be played Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+ Tulane at Mississippi will be played Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2

will be played Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2 Tulane vs Houston will be played Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

will be played Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN Tulane at SMU will be played Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}