Tulane sweeps Memphis, Aviles with accidental hit in game 2 victory

Tulane baseball got back on track with a doubleheader sweep of Memphis Friday, Uptown.

The second game included a hit by first baseman Luis Aviles, who made contact when a curve ball was thrown behind him. The ball hit Aviles’ bat, and rolled into fair territory for a base hit.

Here’s a complete wrap up of the doubleheader sweep.

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team (13-13) picked up a doubleheader sweep on Friday over the University of Memphis, as it downed the Tigers 11-2 in game two on Friday inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

The Green Wave once again received dominant starting pitching, as redshirt junior Donovan Benoit took the ball and worked 7.0 innings, struck out six and allowed only one earned run. Tulane collected a strong bullpen performance from RHP Robert Price, as he worked 2.0 innings of scoreless relief and only allowed one hit.

“I’m just real proud of the boys tonight,” head coach Travis Jewett said. “After a tough one last night we needed this one in the worst way. I was proud of the kids physically for sure and how they showed up. They played pretty good baseball throughout the day, but I just thought mentally that they were into the thing from the first pitch on.”

Offensively, Tulane continued its hot hitting, as it collected 13 hits. The Green Wave have now totaled 10-or-more hits in 11 games this year. Tulane’s 1-5 hitters were the story of the night, posting 10 hits and six RBI.

The Green Wave also showed their power, posting five extra base hits which included a pair of home runs.

Freshman Bennett Lee and junior Luis Aviles led the way for the Green Wave, as they both posted three hits.

Aviles had a single, a triple, a home run, an RBI and a bunt that drew national attention from media outlets across country – click here to watch.

“I was just as shocked as everyone else was,” Aviles said. “It was a backup curve ball that was going behind me and you’re always taught to just drop the bat and I meant to drop the bat in the way of the ball, so I placed it perfectly, but it was unbelievable. It was awesome.”

Lee finished the game with an RBI, two singles, a double and three runs scored. Over the past 10 games, Lee is batting .441 with two home runs and 11 RBI. He also leads the team with a .407 batting average in 15 games played this year.

Redshirt freshman Simon Baumgardt also chipped in offensively with a three RBI night for the Green Wave.

Tulane jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and continued to pile on the Tigers, as it scored one run in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. The Green Wave added another run in the eighth to secure the win.