Tulane-Southern Miss Matchup Moved to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University’s matchup with Southern Miss on Sept. 26 has been moved up to 1:30 p.m. The rematch of the 2020 Lockheed Martin Armed Forced Bowl will be aired live on Stadium.

As the first 24/7 multi-platform sports network, Stadium is set to produce 15 live Conference USA football games that will air on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ: SBGI) regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country as well for Stadium Plus subscribers on various over-the-top platforms.

Sinclair’s lineup of RSNs is the largest collection in the marketplace today, with an extensive footprint that includes exclusive local rights to 42 professional teams. Additional RSNs outside of Sinclair’s lineup will also have access to the collection of Stadium-produced games.

The full list of RSNs owned by Sinclair include: FOX Sports Arizona, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Detroit, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Kansas City, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports New Orleans, FOX Sports North, FOX Sports Ohio, FOX Sports Oklahoma, FOX Sports Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego, FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Southwest, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Tennessee, FOX Sports West, FOX Sports Wisconsin and SportsTime Ohio.

Tulane fans can purchase tickets to the Southern Miss game by visiting TulaneTix.com. Ticket sales will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Fans will be seated based on Green Wave Club Priority Points. For more information on how to join the Green Wave Club and on the priority points system, visit GreenWaveClub.com.

The Green Wave return to action this Saturday when they open American Athletic Conference play at home against Navy. Game time is set for 11 a.m., and will be aired nationally on ABC.



