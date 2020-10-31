Tulane snaps skid with convincing 38-3 win over Temple

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Tulane controlled Temple 38-3.

Pratt threw for 205 yards with 114 of it going to Deuce Watts.

Pratt found Watts from 31 yards out with 5:36 left in the third quarter to put Tulane ahead 17-3.

On Temple’s following drive, Willie Langham intercepted Trad Beatty and returned it 14 yards to the Owl’s 30-yard line.

That set up a brief 5-play drive that ended with Pratt connecting to Watts from 5-yards out for a 24-3 advantage with 1:43 left in the third.