NEW ORLEANS — After posting several career-highs Uptown, Tulane shooting guard Jaylen Forbes is entering his name into the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility.

Forbes made the announcement on social media, saying “It’s time for me to go after my biggest dream.”

Forbes started all 31 games he played last year while averaging 18.5 points per game on 43% shooting. He shot 39% from beyond the arc.

Forbes’ 572 total points led the Green Wave in a year they finished 20-11, 12-6 in American Athletics Conference play.

Forbes transferred to Tulane after one year at Alabama in 2019-20. Since then he has emerged as one of the most lethal shooters in the loaded American Athletics Conference.

Forbes has earned All-AAC honors in all three seasons with the Green Wave. He was a third-team All-AAC selection as a freshman (2020-21) and a two-time All-AAC selection his sophomore and junior seasons (2021-22 & 2022-23).