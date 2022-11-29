(WGNO) — An upset loss to Texas A&M over the weekend dropped LSU from fifth to No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening.
With the plunge out of the Top 10, the Tigers have no shot at cracking the Top 4 spots to secure a playoff berth for a run at a fifth national championship even if they manage to defeat No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship game on Saturday.
LSU is currently ranked 11th in the Associated Press Poll, and 13th in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.
While LSU (9-3) falls, Tulane’s stock rises one spot to No. 18.
The Green Wave, who are also ranked 18th in the AP and Coaches’ polls, are already celebrating after news broke earlier in the day that head coach Willie Fritz is remaining at Tulane after he was linked to the Georgia Tech opening filled by Yellowjackets interim coach Brent Key.
Tulane (10-2) hosts No. 22 Central Florida (9-3) on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference Championship.
Here are latest College Football Playoff rankings:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. USC
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Clemson
10. Kansas State
11. Utah
12. Washington
13. Florida State
14. LSU
15. Oregon State
16. Oregon
17. UCLA
18. Tulane
19. South Carolina
20. Texas
21. Notre Dame
22. UCF
23. North Carolina
24. Mississippi State
25. NC State