(WGNO) — An upset loss to Texas A&M over the weekend dropped LSU from fifth to No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening.

With the plunge out of the Top 10, the Tigers have no shot at cracking the Top 4 spots to secure a playoff berth for a run at a fifth national championship even if they manage to defeat No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship game on Saturday.

LSU is currently ranked 11th in the Associated Press Poll, and 13th in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

While LSU (9-3) falls, Tulane’s stock rises one spot to No. 18.

The Green Wave, who are also ranked 18th in the AP and Coaches’ polls, are already celebrating after news broke earlier in the day that head coach Willie Fritz is remaining at Tulane after he was linked to the Georgia Tech opening filled by Yellowjackets interim coach Brent Key.

Tulane (10-2) hosts No. 22 Central Florida (9-3) on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

Here are latest College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Kansas State

11. Utah

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. LSU

15. Oregon State

16. Oregon

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. UCF

23. North Carolina

24. Mississippi State

25. NC State