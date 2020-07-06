Tulane RB Corey Dauphine suffers Achilles injury, ending college career

AUBURN, AL – SEPTEMBER 7: Running back Corey Dauphine #6 of the Tulane Green Wave runs the ball past defensive back Daniel Thomas #24 of the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Tulane RB Corey Dauphine announced on his Instagram Saturday that he has suffered an Achilles injury, ending his college career.

This past spring, the redshirt senior was granted a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA following an appeal.

Over the past two years, Dauphine has played a large role in the Green Waves offense. Amassing 1,354 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 2019, Dauphine led all Tulane running backs with 575 yards and 7 touchdowns, as part of a Green Wave rushing offense that finished second in the AAC.

Dauphine transferred to Tulane from Texas Tech in 2017, sitting out the season as a transfer redshirt.