Tulane RB Corey Dauphine suffers Achilles injury, ending college career

Tulane RB Corey Dauphine announced on his Instagram Saturday that he has suffered an Achilles injury, ending his college career.
This past spring, the redshirt senior was granted a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA following an appeal.
Over the past two years, Dauphine has played a large role in the Green Waves offense. Amassing 1,354 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In 2019, Dauphine led all Tulane running backs with 575 yards and 7 touchdowns, as part of a Green Wave rushing offense that finished second in the AAC.
Dauphine transferred to Tulane from Texas Tech in 2017, sitting out the season as a transfer redshirt.