Tulane QB Keon Howard enters the transfer portal

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Keon Howard #9 of the Tulane Green Wave runs against the Navy Midshipmen at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. — On Monday, Tulane Quarterback Keon Howard announced via Twitter that he will be transferring from Tulane University to continue his college football career elsewhere.

Howard will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

In limited action as Tulane’s starting Quarterback this season, Howard threw for 314 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He also rushed for a touchdown in Tulane’s season opening win against South Alabama.

Howard was replaced by Freshman Quarterback Michael Pratt Week 3 against Southern Miss.

Howard transferred from Southern Miss to Tulane University two years ago.