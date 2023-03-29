NEW ORLEANS — Reports have surfaced Wednesday that Tulane point guard Jalen Cook is leaving the Green Wave. The news was reported by ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

It seems that Cook has entered his name into both the 2023 NBA Draft as well as the transfer portal. He is maintaining his eligibility.

This time last year, Cook tested the NBA draft waters but elected to return uptown for his second season with Tulane.

In 26 games, Cook averaged a team-high 19.9 points on 45% shooting while adding 5 assists, and 2 steals in 34 minutes of action. He is a two-time First-Team All-AAC selection.

Jalen Cook initially transferred from LSU to Tulane following the 2020-21 season and will have two years of eligibility left if he decides to stay on the college level.