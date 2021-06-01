Tulane Places Three on the 2020-21 All-LSWA Team

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University volleyball players Lexie Douglas, Kayla Dinkins and Sophia Ervanian were selected to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) 2020-21 All-Louisiana Volleyball teams on Tuesday.

Nine schools were represented on the 2020-21 LSWA All-Louisiana Volleyball teams. Tulane and Louisiana-Lafayette led the way with three selections apiece. LSU earned two spots, while Dillard, Loyola New Orleans, McNeese, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana and Xavier each had one.

Douglas and Dinkins were named LSWA All-Louisiana Volleyball First Team, while Ervanian was tabbed Second Team.

Douglas finished the season with a team-leading 260 kills in 20 matches, averaging 3.42 per set. The Plano, Texas, native also earned 19 service aces, 164 digs and 39.0 blocks, totaling seven double-doubles in her fourth year Uptown. The senior earned a season-high 22 kills to tie her career high in back-to-back matches at SMU, also recording a career-high 21 digs in the first match against the Mustangs.

Dinkins led the way for the Green Wave at the net this spring, notching 88.0 blocks to average 1.16 per set. The Pittsburgh native also added 175 kills to average 2.30 per set, nine service aces and 23 digs. The junior tied her career high with 15 kills in conference matches against Wichita State and Tulsa, hitting a respective .379 and .387 in the wins. Dinkins had five or more blocks in 10 matches in her third season in Olive and Blue, earning a season-high nine blocks in matches against Memphis and SMU.

Ervanian made an immediate impact as a freshman. The Ponte Vedra, Florida, native closed out the season, averaging 274 digs (4.35 digs per game) which led the team.

2020-21 LSWA All-Louisiana Volleyball Teams

First Team

Pos., Name, Class, School

RS, Taylor Bannister, Sr., LSU

S, Avery Breaux, Sr., Louisiana-Lafayette

OH, Lexie Douglas, Sr., Tulane

OH, Kailin Newsome, Fr., Southeastern Louisiana

OH, Hali Wisnoskie, Sr., Louisiana-Lafayette

MH, Kayla Dinkins, Jr., Tulane

L, Haley Hoang, So., Northwestern State

Second Team

Pos., Name, Class, School

S, Kailyn O’Neal, Jr., Loyola New Orleans

S, Karli Rose, So., LSU

OH, Kelsey Bennett, Jr., Louisiana-Lafayette

OH, Desire Neal, Jr., Dillard

OH, Regan Stiawalt, Jr., McNeese

MB, Vivica Price-Spraggins, Sr., Xavier

L, Sophia Ervanian, Fr., Tulane

Follow Tulane volleyball on social media at @GreenWaveVB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Follow Tulane Athletics on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, all-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}