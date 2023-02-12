TULSA, Okla. – A stellar shooting performance in the first half helped Tulane University Women’s Basketball (14-11, 4-8) hold off Tulsa (16-8, 6-5) for a 69-67 win on the road Sunday.

The Green Wave shot 65.5 percent from the field and hit 5-of-8 threes in the opening half to build the early advantage it needed to hold on down the stretch.



Sophomore Kierra Middleton had a career day as she led the Wave with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting including 3-of-4 from downtown. Marta Galic followed with 17 points and pulled down 10 boards for her fifth double-double of the season. Irina Parau also notched her first double-double of the year posting 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with a career-high three blocks.



Tulsa’s Delanie Crawford led all scorers in the contest with 29 points and seven made threes. Maya Mayberry also scored double figures for the Golden Hurricane finishing with 16 points.



The offense came out firing on all cylinders for the Green Wave in the first quarter shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from downtown. A 13-2 scoring run gave Tulane the lead early in the frame and the Wave did not look back building a 28-14 lead at the end of the first.



Tulane pushed its advantage to as many as 20 points in the second quarter with another strong shooting performance from the floor hitting at a 63.6 percent clip. Galic and Middleton each posted 12 first half point to lead the Green Wave to a 48-33 lead at the half.



The shooting cooled a bit for the Wave in the third quarter, but Tulane still maintained its distance from the Golden Hurricane. Middleton led the way with six points in the frame as the Green Wave entered the final quarter with a 65-50 advantage.



Tulsa made its run to open the fourth trimming the Wave’s lead down to two points, but Tulane managed to hold off the Golden Hurricane to secure the 69-67 victory.



Up next, the Green Wave will return home to host SMU on Wednesday. Tipoff between Tulane and the Mustangs is set for 6 p.m. CT.

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}