NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Director of Athletics Troy Dannen announced today the hiring of Jordana Price as the 10th head coach of Tulane volleyball.



Price comes to Tulane following five successful seasons in Tallahassee with Florida State University where she served as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.



“We are thrilled to have Coach Price joining the Tulane athletics family,” Dannen said. “Jordana has built a reputation as one of the country’s fastest-rising assistant coaches. She presented a comprehensive plan to guide the Green Wave to greater achievement that resonated with everyone during her visit. She will be a perfect fit in Uptown and we look forward to her vision and passion leading this program.”



In five seasons with FSU’s volleyball program, Price guided the Seminole middle blockers to top 25 marks in blocks per set. She coached two standout hitters, Taryn Knuth and Emma Clothier, to top marks nationally in hitting percentages while helping her student-athletes earn five All-America honors. She served as the lead middle trainer and blocking coach for a 2019 squad that ended the season ranked second in the NCAA in blocks per set. As recruiting coordinator, Coach Price solidified a top 15 recruiting class in 2021.



“The opportunity to lead a prestigious program has been a life ambition of mine,” Jordana Price said. “I am honored to take the helm of the Tulane University Volleyball Program. From the beginning of the hiring process to the first time I stepped on campus I knew Tulane, and the City of New Orleans would be an incredible place for me to call home. I want to thank Troy Dannen , Dr. Charvi Greer and the rest of the phenomenal search committee for entrusting me to continue building the legacy of Tulane Volleyball. To our current and future student-athletes, I commit that Tulane Volleyball will be a place that builds champions in the classroom, on the court and in life! Roll Wave!”



One of Price’s most successful recruits was middle blocker Emma Clothier who earned All-ACC honors and was named an All-American in both 2020 and 2021. During Price’s time at FSU middle blockers Knuth (.549) and Clothier (.483) finished first and second in the country in hitting percentage, respectively.

In July 2021, Price participated in the inaugural USA Volleyball Training Series. She coached the U15/U16 class alongside 10 other college coaches in Anaheim, Calif. This training series specialized in several areas for the younger athletes to develop their game both physically and mentally.



In 2019 Price served as the assistant coach of the U.S.A. Florida Region Girls International Select Team which went on to win the silver medal at the 2019 High Performance Championships. Later that year she assisted in coaching the Team U.S.A National Training Development Program.



Price landed a spot on the AVCA Thirty Under 30 list in 2018. She was recognized for her dedication to the sport and its community.



Prior to returning to FSU as a coach, Price served as an assistant coach at the University of South Alabama. During her two-year stint with the Jaguars from 2015 to 2017, she helped the team to its best finish in the Sun Belt Conference and its best start to the season, 7-1, in over three decades. She also helped coach the Jaguars to the highest team attacking percentage since 1987 and the most wins since 1994.



Price’s college coaching career started in 2012 at Valdosta State University where she served as a graduate assistant and interim head coach for three months.



As a student-athlete at FSU, Price was a part of the 2009 ACC Championship team which finished in the Elite 8 after being seeded third in the NCAA tournament. She was ranked first in blocks and fourth in hitting percentage in the ACC during her career. She received the FSU Volleyball Most Influential Player award and was on the 2008 AVCA All-East Honorable Mention team.



After her college career Price went on to play professionally as a middle blocker in the Professional Azerbaijan Super League for the Shirvan Club and in the Professional Switzerland LNA League for the Hotel Cristal Volleyball Franches-Montagnes. During this time, she competed against six U.S.A. Senior National team members, won the silver medal at the Swiss Volley Cup Final and claimed a fourth place LNA League finish. She ended her playing days in the Professional Premier Volleyball League with the Indiana Hoosier Exterminators. The team claimed a silver medal at the USA Volleyball Open National Championship in 2010 and a gold medal in 2012.



Price earned an associate’s degree in Liberal Arts from the College of Southern Idaho, a bachelor’s degree in Human Sciences with a Psychology Minor from Florida State University and a master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Valdosta State University.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane}