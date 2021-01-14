Tulane Men’s Tennis Announces 2021 Schedule

KEY BISCAYNE, FL – MARCH 25: A detail of a play as they get set to serve the ball during the Sony Ericsson Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 25, 2011 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Entering his 13th season, Tulane men’s tennis head coach and director of tennis Mark Booras announced the men’s team’s full 2021 spring schedule.

In pursuit of their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the Green Wave will host 11 home matches at the City Park Tennis Center to complement 14 road contests. The 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships are scheduled for April 22-25 in Lake Nona, Florida at the USTA National Training Center.

The Wave will also face three of their regular-season opponents twice during the campaign, including home-and-home matchups with LSU and Mississippi State. They will also host Xavier University (New Orleans) as the second opponent in a pair of home doubleheaders.

Tulane opens the season with a home doubleheader on Thursday, January 21 against Alcorn State at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m. The Olive and Blue wrap up the first month with a home match against UTSA (Jan. 22) before a pair of road challenges at Alabama (Jan. 29) and Mississippi State (Jan. 31).

February begins with the Green Wave hosting a doubleheader against Auburn and Xavier (Feb. 5) before three consecutive matchups at LSU (Feb. 7) and Florida State (Feb. 13) as well as a neutral site bout against the University of Miami (Feb. 14) in Tallahassee, Fla. The Wave return home to host Mississippi State (Feb. 21) and Texas (Feb. 22) to close out the month.

Tulane returns to its travels with a March 6 doubleheader in Dallas, Texas to face SMU and Oral Roberts. Seven days later, the Olive and Blue travel to Memphis for another road tilt. The Green Wave compete in the San Diego Invitational March 19-21 with three matches in three days against San Diego, California and Pepperdine.

The Wave close out the month with a home doubleheader against Tulsa and Xavier (March 28).

April begins with consecutive road matches at USF (April 2) and UCF (April 4), followed by home contests against Wichita State (April 8) and LSU (April 15). Tulane concludes the regular season at Rice (April 18).

Tulane returns a veteran core headlined by fifth-year seniors Ewan Moore and Luis Erlenbusch, as well as seniors Hamish Stewart and Akos Kotorman. Sophomores Henry Lovett and Benji Jacobson and redshirt freshman Charlie Barry round out the returners.

The Green Wave also welcome the arrival of four freshmen including Rafael de Alba, Fynn Kuenkler, Jeremy Schifris and Billy Suarez.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}