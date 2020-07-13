Tulane Men’s Tennis Adds Three to 2020 Signing Class

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane director of tennis Mark Booras has tallied three more signees to the men’s team’s 2020 signing class with the additions of Billy Suarez, Rafael de Alba and Jeremy Schifris.

The trio joins Bielefeld, Germany native Fynn Kuenkler, who signed during the NCAA’s Early Signing Period in November and ranks in the top 10 in his home country on the junior circuit.

“This recruiting class has some real clout to it,” Booras said. “We’re excited about the level of student-athletes we’re bringing in and where our program is going. We can thank, in large part, our graduates whose hard work and investment in Tulane tennis has elevated it to a level which has sparked the interest of players across the globe who will hopefully help us continue in further developing our program.”

Billy Suarez

A native of New York, N.Y., Suarez joins the Green Wave as a five-star recruit and was ranked No. 57 overall and 2020 class by Tennis Recruiting Network and reached as high as No. 42. He also achieved a career-high ITF Juniors ranking of 267 in March 2020. He reached the third round of the J2 XXIX Copa Merengue singles draw in 2020, after winning titles at the 2019 J5 Jamaica Cup in singles. Suarez also reached the singles semifinals at the 2019 J4 Monterrey Country ITF Junior Cup and the J5 Junior International Cup in Edinburgh, respectively. In doubles, he reached the finals of the 2020 J3 Costa Rica Bowl and the 2019 J5 Jamaica Cup and won the 2019 J5 Junior International Cup in Edinburgh and the 2018 J5 Antigua and Barbuda Cup.

Suarez was a USTA Gold Ball winner at U14 National Hardcourt Championships in doubles and at the U14 Winter National Championships in doubles, before reaching the doubles final of the USTA U16 Winter National Championships in doubles. He also attended the John McEnroe Tennis Academy from 2015-20 and the USTA Player Development program from 2011-15.

Rafael de Alba

Hailing from Mexico, de Alba attended Monterrey Prep Tech for three years and has been ranked as the No. 1 junior player in Mexico and by COTECC every year since the U14 level. He also reached as high as No. 54 in the ITF Junior world rankings in January 2020 and finished the year at No. 63. De Alba reached the quarterfinals of the 2020 J1 tournaments in Paraguay and Costa Rica, respectively after winning multiple singles titles in 2019 at the J4 Tampico, J3 Cancun and J4 Costa Rica events. He also won the 2018 J4 Guatemala title. Earlier in his junior career, de Alba competed at the World Junior Tennis Championship in Prostejov, Czech Republic at the age of 14.

Jeremy Schifris

A native of Munich, Germany, Schifris reached as high as No. 4 in his home country’s junior rankings at the U18 level and cracked the top-300 in the ITF junior rankings. Among his top performances, he reached the singles final of a G4 tournament in Wels, Austria in 2018, as well as quarterfinals and semifinals appearances in doubles on the G2, G3 and G4 stages. He’s earned qualifiers on the Futures circuit twice and competed in two ITF Challenger Tour events at the end of 2019 where he nearly upset a pair of top-200 players in the rankings.

Tulane returns six letterwinners from the 2019-20 season, led by fifth-year seniors Ewan Moore and Luis Erlenbusch who were granted an extra year of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 ITA Southern Region Player to Watch, senior Hamish Stewart also returns after finishing last spring ranked 50th in the national singles rankings. Senior Akos Kotorman, redshirt sophomore Benji Jacobson and redshirt freshman Charlie Barry round out the Green Wave’s returners.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}