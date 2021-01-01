Tulane Men’s Basketball’s January 6 Game Against Temple Postponed

NEW ORLEANS – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the Tulane men’s basketball team’s home game against Temple scheduled for Wednesday, January 6 at 7 p.m. (CT) been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at Temple.
Rescheduling information has not been determined.
The Green Wave will host East Carolina on Saturday, January 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}