Tulane Men’s Basketball’s January 20 Home Game Against SMU Postponed

NEW ORLEANS – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the Tulane University men’s basketball team’s home game against SMU scheduled for Wednesday, January 20 at 7 p.m. (CT) been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at Tulane.

Rescheduling information has not been determined.

Next on the Green Wave’s will be a road trip to Tulsa on Saturday, January 23. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

{Courtesy: press release from Tulane Athletics}

