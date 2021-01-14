Tulane Men’s Basketball’s Game at Cincinnati Postponed; Temple Rescheduled for January

NEW ORLEANS – In coordination with the American Athletic Conference, the Tulane University men’s basketball team’s league game scheduled for Saturday, January 16 at Cincinnati has been postponed due to issues related to COVID-19.
The game has been rescheduled for Friday, February 26. The start time will be announced at a later date.
In a corresponding scheduling adjustment, the Green Wave will now host Temple on Jan. 16 with tipoff scheduled for noon at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The matchup against the Owls will serve as a makeup date for the Jan. 6 contest that was postponed.
Fans can watch Saturday’s game live on ESPN+ or listen to the game live on the radio by tuning in to 104.1 FM in New Orleans or the TuneIn app.
{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}