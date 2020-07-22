Tulane Men’s Basketball’s 2020 Pac-12 China Game Cancelled

NEW ORLEANS – As a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis, the Tulane men’s basketball team will not compete in the 2020 Pac-12 China Game as a result of the cancellation of the event.



The decision was made by the Pac-12 Conference in coordination with the participating schools, Tulane and the University of Washington, as well as event partners Alibaba and the Federation of University Sport of China.



The game was scheduled to be played in November at Baoshan Sports Center in Shanghai.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}