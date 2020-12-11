Tulane Men’s Basketball Welcomes Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday on ESPN+

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane men’s basketball team continues its non-conference slate in search of its fourth straight win when it hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, December 12 at 1 p.m., at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.



The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ as Daniel Sallerson delivers play-by-play of all the action and David Grubb provides color analysis.

STARTING FIVE

1. The Green Wave host the Golden Lions in the third all-time meeting between the programs and first since December 2006.

2. Tulane is off to a 3-0 start to the season for the third time in four years following its 58-38 home win over Southern Miss on Wednesday night. Making his second career start, R.J. McGee registered his first double-double with a career-high 15 points over a personal-best 11 rebounds. Jordan Walker also had a strong night, as he poured in 15 points, connecting on 5-of-7 shots from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He also handed out a game-high six assists.

3. Tulane held USM to 24.5 percent shooting overall while keeping an opponent under 40 points for the first time since 2010. The Green Wave stymied Southern Miss by allowing just 12 first-half points and shot a perfect 12-for-12 at the free throw line.

4. R.J. McGee has made an enormous impact in each of Tulane’s last two games, averaging 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field. He scored 25 total points and averaged 1.1 rebounds per contest in 25 games last season as a freshman.

5. Tulane is 8-0 in non-conference home games under second year head coach Ron Hunter. The Green Wave have won 10 straight at Fogelman in Devlin in non-league games.



SCOUTING ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

• Tulane leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2-0, in the all-time series with both wins coming at home in 2003 (80-60) and 2006 (70-68)

• The Golden Lions (1-5) enter Saturday’s contest coming off a 75-74 road win over Arkansas State on Wednesday night which snapped an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season.

• UAPB is led by Shaun Doss Jr.’s 18.5 points per game, as he’s shooting 36.4 percent overall and 11-of-37 (.297) from beyond the 3-point arc in his team’s first six contests.

• The Golden Lions were picked to finish 10th in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, while senior Markedric Bell was a Preseason All-SWAC Second Team selection, coming off a season in which he averaged 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 2019-20.



BY THE NUMBERS

• 5 – The Green Wave have had five different players score in double-figures in its first three games this season. No individual player for Tulane has scored at least 10 points in all three contests.

• 207 – Tulane has made at least one 3-point field goal in 207 consecutive games. The last time the Green Wave failed to do so occurred on January 16, 2014 at home against Louisiana Tech when they shot 0-for-14 from outside.

• 362 – Tulane scored 2,050 total points last season but return just 362 of those from one year ago. That means more than 82.3 percent of the Green Wave’s total offense will be replaced in 2020-21 and that is the seventh most among NCAA Division I programs this season.



LAST TIME THEY MET – DECEMBER 22, 2006

Junior Matt Wheaton’s rebound and put back with just one-second remaining in the game gave the Green Wave a thrilling 70-68 home victory over the Golden Lions. Junior David Gomez led four Tulane players into double figure scoring with 16 points, while freshman Kevin Sims and Robinson Louisme added 12 points apiece. Wheaton finished with 10 points, all of which came during the final half.

SOUTHERN MISS SCORING SUPPRESSION

• Tulane put on perhaps its most impressive defensive effort in recent years against Southern Miss on December 9 by holding the Golden Eagles to 38 total points and 24.5 percent shooting as a team in a 58-38 win.\

• The 38 points were the fewest allowed by the Green Wave to an opponent since giving up 36 to Centenary in 2010 while the 12 first-half points surrendered were the fewest in any half since at least 2001.



CHARITY STRIPE PERFECTION

• In the 58-38 win over Southern Miss on December 9, Tulane shot a perfect 12-of-12 at the free throw line as a team. The last time the Green Wave made 100 percent of their free throws (minimum 10 attempts) was when they went 15-of-15 at the foul stripe against Syracuse on December 1, 2007.



SEASONED COACHING STAFF

• Head coach Ron Hunter has assembled a veteran coaching staff featuring two former NCAA Division I head coaches – Ray McCallum (Ball State – 1993-2000; Houston 2000-04; Detroit Mercy – 2008-16) and Kevin Johnson (Centenary – 1999-2005), as well as Claude Pardue.

• The Green Wave are one of just five schools nationally to have three of its four coaches currently or previously holding head-coaching titles, along with Pittsburgh (4), Iowa (4), Michigan State (3) and Washington (3).



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane men’s basketball (@GreenWaveMBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}