NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane University men’s basketball announced its 2023-24 league schedule on Friday in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference league office.



The 18-game conference slate will feature 10 games against teams that played in a postseason tournament last season including two NCAA Tournament participants.



The Green Wave will open its AAC campaign at home against a new league foe as it welcomes the Rice Owls into Uptown on Wednesday, January 3.



After the home opener, Tulane will travel to face the 2023 NIT champion North Texas on Saturday, January 6. Following its first road contest, the Wave will host 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four participant FAU on Thursday, January 11.



Tulane will then play three of its next five games on the road to close out the month of January including games at Tulsa (Jan. 14), at 2023 NIT runner-up UAB (Jan. 17), and at UTSA (Jan. 24). The two home games in that stretch are a Sunday showdown versus Memphis (Jan.21) and a Saturday matchup against 2023 CBI (College Basketball Invitational) winner Charlotte (Jan. 27).



To begin February the schedule will feature three road games at SMU (Feb. 1), at Memphis (Feb. 11), and at East Carolina (Feb. 18) along with a pair of home matchups against Temple (Feb. 4) and SMU (Feb. 15).



The final five games feature three home games with two road contests in Florida. The home games include UAB (Feb. 25), North Texas (Feb. 28), and Wichita State (March 8). In the state of Florida, the Green Wave will play back-to-back matchups at FAU (March 2) and at South Florida (March 5).



The AAC Tournament returns to Fort Worth, Texas, and will take place at Dickies Arena from March 13-17.



Tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.



Get your first look at the Green Wave as it hosts a pair of exhibition games to open the 2023-24 campaign on October 28 against Mississippi College and November 2 against Henderson State.



Tulane 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule



Oct. 28 Mississippi College (Exhibition)

Nov. 2 Henderson State (Exhibition)

Nov. 6 Nicholls

Nov. 9 Northwestern State

Nov. 17 Sacramento State (SoCal Challenge)

Nov. 20 vs. Bradley (SoCal Challenge, San Juan Capistrano)

Nov. 22 vs. Cal or UTEP (SoCal Challenge, San Juan Capistrano)

Nov. 29 Prairie View A&M

Dec. 3 at Fordham

Dec. 9 vs. Mississippi State (Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta)

Dec. 14 Furman

Dec. 16 Southern

Dec. 22 George Mason

Dec. 29 Dillard

Jan. 3 Rice*

Jan. 6 at North Texas*

Jan. 11 FAU*

Jan. 14 at Tulsa*

Jan. 17 at UAB*

Jan. 21 Memphis*

Jan. 24 at UTSA*

Jan. 27 Charlotte*

Feb. 1 at SMU*

Feb. 4 Temple*

Feb. 11 at Memphis*

Feb. 15 SMU*

Feb. 18 at East Carolina*

Feb. 25 UAB*

Feb. 28 North Texas*

Mar. 2 at FAU*

Mar. 5 at USF*

Mar. 8 Wichita State*

Mar. 13-17 AAC Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena)

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}

