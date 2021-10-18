Tulane Men’s Basketball to Hold Hurricane Relief Game Against ULM on Oct. 29

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team will play host to a Hurricane Relief exhibition game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe. The game will tipoff at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Tickets for the charity game will be $5 dollars with all proceeds benefitting the Tulane University Hurricane Relief Fund. Fans can CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the game. Tickets for the charity game are not included in fans’ 2021-22 season ticket packages. Fans can make additional donations to the hurricane relief fund by CLICKING HERE.

“We could not be more excited to take part in this game with ULM to help support those individuals who were affected by Hurricane Ida earlier this fall,” head coach Ron Hunter said. “Our community means a lot to our entire team and we want to support our fans throughout New Orleans and let them know that we are here for them in their time of need.”

In addition to the game, Tulane Athletics has partnered with The Second Harvest Food Bank to collect goods for those in need. Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable items once they arrive at Fogelman in Devlin in the provided collection bins.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICAL TULANE ATHLETICS APP

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



TICKETS

Tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased by calling 504-861-WAVE (9283), logging on to TulaneTix.com or visiting the ticket office at the James W. Wilson Jr. Center.



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane men’s basketball (@GreenWaveMBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out at NolaBuilt.com.