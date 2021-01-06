Tulane Men’s Basketball Tipoff at No. 11/11 Houston Changed to 3 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane men’s basketball team’s next American Athletic Conference game scheduled for Saturday, January 9 at 11th-ranked Houston has been moved to an earlier, 3 p.m., start time according to an announcement by the league office Tuesday.



Originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff, the matchup will remain in its national television spotlight and be broadcast on ESPNU. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}