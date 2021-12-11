Tulane Men’s Basketball Temporarily Shut Down Due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Athletics announced today that its men’s basketball team has been temporarily shut down due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within the program.
Due to the Green Wave’s temporary shutdown, Tulane’s upcoming matchups with Texas A&M (Dec. 14) and Grambling State (Dec. 18) will be canceled. In addition, no organized team activities will take place during the shutdown.
Tulane expects to play its next game on Dec. 21 at home against crosstown rival New Orleans. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the game live on the radio by tuning into 104.1 The Spot.
{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}