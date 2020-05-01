Tulane Men’s Basketball Signs Nebraska Transfer Kevin Cross

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 11: Kevin Cross #1 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers dribbles the ball ahead of Race Thompson #25 of the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the first round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS –After competing at the University of Nebraska in 2019-20, freshman transfer Kevin Cross has signed his grant-in-aid to officially join second-year head coach Ron Hunter and the Tulane men’s basketball program.

We just got a whole lot more versatile, and we're ecstatic to welcome Kevin Cross to our program!



Under current NCAA transfer rules, Cross will be required to sit out next season but will take the court for the 2021-22 campaign with three years of eligibility remaining. He chose the Green Wave over a handful of schools including Houston, Georgetown, Texas A&M and DePaul.

“Kevin is an extremely skilled basketball player and will be able to play multiple positions for us,” Hunter said. “He is exactly the type of player we want for our system.”

Last season, Cross appeared in all 32 games and made two starts for the Cornhuskers, averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.3 minutes per contest. The Little Rock, Ark., native ranked fifth among all true freshmen in the Big Ten Conference in rebounding and seventh in both scoring and 3-pointers made (32).

Cross scored double-digit points nine times, handed out multiple assists in 11 games and made multiple 3-pointers on seven occasions. In his final game of the season, he scored a career-high 23 points and recorded personal-bests in rebounds (9) and 3-pointers made (4) against Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Before his college career began, Cross played at Mills University Studies High School in Little Rock where he earned all-state first team honors during his junior and senior years and led the team to back-to-back state championship game appearances. As a senior, Cross helped Mills to a 28-5 record while averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists per game. Those totals were improvements from his junior campaign where he averaged 14.9 points and 6.8 boards per contest, as the team posted a 29-3 record.

Cross becomes the seventh newcomer to join the Green Wave this offseason along with graduate transfer guard Ryan Murphy (Pittsburgh), sophomore guard Gabe Watson (Southern Miss), freshman forward Oton Jankovic (Vanderbilt) and freshman guard Jaylen Forbes (Alabama). Incoming freshmen Sion James and Jadan Coleman signed National Letters of Intent in November.

Courtesy: Press Release From Tulane Athletics