Tulane Men’s Basketball Sets 2020 Non-Conference Schedule

NEW ORLEANS – Entering his second season leading the Tulane men’s basketball program, head coach Ron Hunter unveiled the team’s non-conference schedule ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. All five of the team’s games will be played home at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

The Green Wave tip off the season Friday, November 27 against Lamar at 1 p.m., in the first game of the Tulane Classic before taking on Lipscomb two days later in the tournament’s finale. Lamar and Lipscomb will face off Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Tulane owns a 4-1 lead in the all-time series against Lamar including a 93-77 home win in the last meeting between the programs in December 2010. The Wave’s matchup with Lipscomb will be the second in history and the first since a 77-64 home victory in December 2001.

The Olive and Blue’s next matchup will be the return game of a home-and-home series that began last year in Hattiesburg, Miss., against former rival Southern Mississippi on December 9. Tulane leads the all-time series, 43-37, and has won three straight contests including a 61-56 road win last season.

Tulane hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 12 for the third time overall and first since its 2006 win over the Golden Lions, before closing the non-league slate Dec. 19 against Grambling State. The Green Wave won the first meeting between the programs at home, 72-37, during the 2008-09 season.

Tulane returns six letterwinners from last year’s squad and are led by redshirt junior guard Jordan Walker who played in all 30 games and made 22 starts. The Green Wave welcome eight newcomers to the program, including four transfers who received immediate eligibility to compete this season, with Gabe Watson (Southern Miss), Oton Jankovic (Vanderbilt), Jaylen Forbes (Alabama) and Kevin Cross (Nebraska) joining the fold.

Four freshmen round out the roster with the arrivals of Tylan Pope, Sion James, Jadan Coleman and Ben Callahan-Gold.

The American Athletic Conference schedule will be announced at a later date.



Due to the uncertainty and unprecedented times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this schedule may change. Be sure to check TulaneGreenWave.com for all future announcements and updates.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}