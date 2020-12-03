Tulane Men’s Basketball Reveals Start Times, TV Designations for December Conference Games

NEW ORLEANS – The American Athletic Conference announced start times and television broadcast selections for the Tulane men’s basketball team’s first three league games in December.



The Green Wave open conference play at home on Wednesday, December 16 against Memphis at 6 p.m., and the matchup will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Tulane’s road tilt at East Carolina on Dec. 22 will be broadcast on ESPN+ with tipoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The Wave’s next contest on Dec. 30 at UCF can also be seen on ESPN+ for a 6 p.m. start.

Game times and network designations for remaining conference games will be announced at a later date.

For the first time in conference history, the format consists of a 20-game, double round-robin conference schedule for each of The American’s 11 member institutions.

The 2020-21 season is The American’s first under its 12-year media rights extension with ESPN, which will allow for a minimum of 60 conference-controlled games to be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ABC. A minimum of 23 of those games will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.

Nearly 60 percent of The American’s men’s basketball slate will be featured on linear television, including CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.



The remaining conference-controlled games will be on ESPN+, ESPN’s direct-to-consumer streaming service which reaches more than 10.3 million subscribers and is available at espnplus.com. For more information on ESPN+, visit The American’s Fan Guide to ESPN+.



All games that are televised on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, computers, smartphones, tablets and streaming devices to fans who receive their high-speed Internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider.



Tulane (2-0) gets back on the court Wednesday, December 9 for a non-conference home matchup against Southern Miss. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}