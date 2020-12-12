Tulane Men’s Basketball Remains Undefeated in 67-56 Win Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane men’s basketball team kept its undefeated mark intact with a 67-56 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday afternoon at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.



Sophomore guard Jaylen Forbes scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He now has reached double figures in three games this season. Redshirt junior guard Jordan Walker scored a game-high 15 points, all of which came in the second half. Walker has now scored in double figures in three straight games.



Sophomore forward Nobal Days and freshman guard Jadan Coleman both came off the bench and chipped in with eight points apiece.



“They (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) are a pretty good basketball team,” head coach Ron Hunter said. “They play a lot of high majors and I think they are going to do extremely well in their league. I thought they gave us fits in that zone. I would rather win games and learn than lose games and learn. I give the credit to our veterans. I don’t have a lot of veterans, but our veterans won the game.”



Tulane forced 18 turnovers and scored 20 points off of those turnovers.



“The good thing is that we were good enough defensively,” Hunter added. “We hang our hat on our defense and we know that we can win games with our defensive effort.”



With the win, Tulane (4-0) improved to 9-0 in non-conference home games under Hunter’s leadership.



Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-6) jumped out to an early 6-2 lead three minutes into the game, but the Green Wave responded by outscoring the Golden Lions by a 15-4 count over the next nine minutes to open up a 17-10 lead.



Tulane built a 13-point lead (42-29) with 15 minutes to go in the game, but UAPB would not go away easily, as it began to make its move with just over 13 minutes to go in the game. The Golden Lions trimmed the Green Wave’s double-digit lead to two, 46-44, as it went on a 10-0 run which forced a Tulane timeout with 11:44 to go in the game.



Coming out of the timeout, the Green Wave answered with a 7-1 push to increase their lead to 53-45 with just under eight minutes left in the game.



Tulane began to pull away with just under five minutes to go in the game, as it opened up a double-digit lead at 59-48 to secure the win. Defensively, Tulane held UAPB in check down the stretch keeping the Golden Lions to just three field goals in the final 10 minutes of the game.



The Green Wave return to action on Wednesday, December 16 as they welcome Memphis to Fogelman in Devlin to open American Athletic Conference play. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., and the matchup will be televised nationally on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}