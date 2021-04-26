Tulane Men’s Basketball Picks Up Transfer Devon Baker

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University men’s basketball head coach Ron Hunter’s has added the program’s second newcomer with the signing of UNC Asheville transfer Devon Baker to a National Letter of Intent.

Baker will have two years of eligibility remaining and becomes the second newcomer to Uptown this spring along with La Salle University graduate transfer Scott Spencer.

“Devon is going to help us a lot in the scoring department and he’s done it already at the college level,” Hunter said. “It’s exciting to bring in a perimeter player like him that will add to our offensive firepower.”

A 6’2 guard, Baker hails from Dayton, Ohio – the same hometown as Hunter. In three seasons in Asheville, he made 64 starts in 70 total games while averaging 15.9 points on 43 percent shooting from the floor including 96-of-286 (.336) beyond the 3-point arc. He crossed the 1,000-point threshold for his career during his sophomore year.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Baker was a two-time Preseason All-Big South First Team selection in 2019 and 2020 after being named to the league’s all-freshman team in 2019. He finished his sophomore season as a second-team choice.

As a junior in 2020-21, Baker averaged 13 points per game while shooting a scorching 42-of-82 (.512) from the field and 13-of-29 (.448) from 3-point range while scoring in double-figures six times in just eight contests. He scored a season-high 26 points in 30 minutes against Radford shooting 10-of-16 overall and 5-of-6 from deep.

Baker led the team with 27 double-digit scoring performances in 2019-20 to the tune of a team-high 16.5 points per game. In the midst of that season, he scored a career-high 37 points on 15-of-21 shooting, including 6-of-7 beyond the arc, in a home win over UT-Martin.

In his debut campaign in 2018-19, he led all Big South freshmen with 16.1 points per contest while reaching double-figure points 26 times.



