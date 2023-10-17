NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane men’s basketball held its annual media day press conference on October 17th, and head coach Ron Hunter had more than plenty to say, regarding the off-season and his first Green Wave recruits’ final year in the Olive and Blue.

“In 30 years, I haven’t had to prepare like I prepared this summer. We had to be real careful not to do too much. I don’t want to get to January and hit a wall,” Hunter said.

The oversea trip did challenge Hunter’s coaching abilities, which provided unique on and off-the-court interactions with his team.

“We couldn’t even really break down film because they controlled the film coming in and out. Our normal things, that we normally do, we couldn’t,” Hunter added.

The biggest takeaway has been the confidence the fifth-year head coach has shown in both his senior class and the ability his team possesses heading into the 2024 slate.

“I don’t think there’s a team on our schedule we can’t beat.”

