Tulane Men’s Basketball Game Versus Memphis Moved to ESPN2

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane men’s basketball team’s first American Athletic Conference game of the season on Wednesday, December 16 has been changed to an 8 p.m., tipoff according to an announcement by the league office Monday.
The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2 and can also be streamed live on ESPN+.
{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}