NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Tulane University Athletics announced today that its December 21 men’s basketball game against the University of New Orleans has been cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols.

Tulane’s next game is scheduled for Dec. 29 at home against Memphis to open conference play. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the game live on the radio by tuning into 104.1 The Spot.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}