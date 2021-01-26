Tulane Men’s Basketball Announces Upcoming Road Schedule Adjustments

NEW ORLEANS – The American Athletic Conference has announced multiple date and time changes related to the upcoming Tulane men’s basketball team’s 2021 schedule.

The Green Wave’s road contest at Temple on Sunday, January 31 has been moved up two hours from a 1 p.m. (CT) tip to an 11 a.m. start. The game will air live on ESPN+.

Tulane has rescheduled its road matchup at UCF for Friday, February 12. The game was postponed on Dec. 30. Additionally, the Green Wave’s road matchup at USF has been pushed back one day to Sunday, February 14. Game times and network designations for these two matchups will be announced at a later date.

Up next for Tulane is a home game against No. 6/6 Houston on Thursday, January 28. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}