Tulane Men’s Basketball Announces February 20 UCF Game Time, TV Network Changes

NEW ORLEANS – Television broadcast coverage and start time for the Tulane men’s basketball team’s home game against UCF on Saturday, February 20 has been changed in an announcement by the American Athletic Conference.



Tipoff at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse will now be at 11 a.m., and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2. The game was originally scheduled for a 1 p.m., start on ESPNU.



The ESPN2 appearance will be Tulane’s third this season after its Dec. 16 home game against Memphis and the Jan. 28 home contest against nationally-ranked Houston were also aired on the network.



The Green Wave seek a regular-season series split with the Knights, after UCF held on for a 53-49 win in Orlando on Feb. 12.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}