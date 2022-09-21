FULL SCHEDULE



NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team revealed today in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference its 2022-23 schedule.



The Green Wave opens conference play on Thursday, December 29, in Cincinnati in front of a nationally televised audience on ESPN2/U.



On New Year’s Day Tulane welcomes Memphis in its first home conference game of the year. The afternoon matchup will take place on ESPN2/U.



The Tulane faithful will be needed on Tuesday, January 17, as the Green Wave faces a league powerhouse in the Houston Cougars. Tip is set for 6 p.m on ESPN+.



Tulane will see seven more nationally televised games on ESPN2 and ESPNU against Tulsa (Jan.21), Wichita State (Jan. 25 & Feb. 26), SMU (Feb. 1), Memphis (Feb. 4), USF (Feb. 18), Houston (Feb. 22) and ECU (Mar. 1).



The Green Wave will conclude conference play at home against Temple on Sunday, March 5, inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.



After a historic 2021-22 season, Tulane looks to build off their returning core in Sion James , Jalen Cook , Kevin Cross and Jaylen Forbes .



