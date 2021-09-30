Tulane Men’s Basketball Announces 2021-22 Schedule

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 16: Head coach Ron Hunter of the Georgia State Panthers looks on against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team revealed today in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference its 2021-22 schedule.

The Green Wave open their slate on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as they welcome Southeastern to Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane’s game versus Southeastern will be part of a doubleheader with the Green Wave women’s basketball team. Tulane’s non-conference slate also features matchups at Florida State (Nov. 17), at Texas A&M (Dec. 14) and a crosstown meeting with the University of New Orleans (Dec. 21).

“We could not be more thrilled about the start of the 2021-22 season,” said third-year head coach Ron Hunter. “Our schedule will provide a number of great tests both at home and on the road to prepare our team for AAC competition. We really believe that we have the pieces in place within our program to compete at a high level in the American Athletic Conference and we can’t wait to get started.”

In addition, the Green Wave is set to compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in the Bahamas (Nov. 22-24). Toledo, Charlotte, Drexel, Abilene Christian, Jacksonville State, Coastal Carolina and Valparaiso will comprise the field of the Nassau Championship. All games will be played at the Baha Mar Convention Center and can be viewed on FloHoops.

The Green Wave open conference action on Wednesday, Dec. 29 when they welcome Memphis to New Orleans. Tulane’s league road opener places the Green Wave in Cincinnati for a New Year’s Day clash with the Bearcats.

Tulane’s conference slate also includes five nationally-televised matchups on ESPNU against USF (Jan. 8 – 3 p.m.), at UCF (Jan. 22 – 1 p.m.), Tulsa (Jan. 26 – 8 p.m.), Wichita State (Jan. 29 – 11 a.m.) and at Temple (Feb. 27 – 2 p.m.).

In addition to its nationally-televised games on ESPNU, Tulane also will be featured on ESPN+ 19 times throughout the year.

On Feb. 23, Tulane will welcome AAC Champion and Final Four participant Houston to New Orleans.

The Green Wave’s final home game of the year will place Tulane against UCF (March 3) where it will honor seniors Sandy Ryan, Quentin Scott and Scott Spencer.

Tulane enters the 2021-22 campaign following a season where it advanced to the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament. In addition, the Green Wave posted their highest RPI in over 20 years.

The Green Wave returns three of its top five scorers from last year’s squad, including All-American Athletic Conference Third Team pick Jaylen Forbes, who averaged 16.4 points per game.

