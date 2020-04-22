Tulane Men’s Basketball Adds Alabama Transfer Jaylen Forbes

Courtesy: TulaneGreenWave.com

NEW ORLEANS, La. –After competing at the University of Alabama in 2019-20, freshman transfer Jaylen Forbes has signed his grant-in-aid to officially join second-year head coach Ron Hunter and the Tulane men’s basketball program.

Under current NCAA transfer rules, Forbes will be required to sit out next season but will take the court for the 2021-22 campaign with three years of eligibility remaining.

“Jaylen is a big guard and known for being a great shooter,” Hunter said. “He was highly rated coming out of high school and will fit perfectly into what we like to do both on the offensive and defensive end of the court.”

A 6’4 guard, Forbes played in 30 games and made one start for the Crimson Tide last season, averaging 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game. In his collegiate debut, he grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench against Penn, before pulling down nine boards in 18 minutes against Arkansas. Forbes made three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 11 points in just 15 minutes at Auburn, before handing out a personal-best three assists against Texas A&M.

Prior to his time at Alabama, the Florence, Miss., native finished his Florence High School career as the top scorer in school history, averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Forbes was rated a four-star prospect, as well as the No. 84 overall player and No. 18 shooting guard in the class of 2019 by ESPN.com. He was also tabbed the No. 2 prospect in the state of Mississippi.

As a senior, Forbes was 2019 first team all-state selection by both the Clarion Ledger and USA Today after averaging 23.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on the year. He also earned all-state honors as a junior after averaging 28.4 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, which included school-record 51-point effort on his birthday during the season.

Forbes becomes the sixth newcomer to join the Green Wave this offseason along with graduate transfer guard Ryan Murphy (Pittsburgh), sophomore guard Gabe Watson (Southern Miss) and freshman forward Oton Jankovic (Vanderbilt). Incoming freshmen Sion James and Jadan Coleman signed National Letters of Intent in November.