Tulane loses pair, ECU wins American

Tulane lost a doubleheader at Cincinnati, and when East Carolina won two at South Florida, the Pirates clinched the American Athletic Conference regular season title for the second year in a row.

Here’s a report from Tulane’s doubleheader defeat at Cincinnati.

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team suffered an 11-8 setback in the second game of its doubleheader matchup with the University of Cincinnati on Thursday inside the UC Baseball Stadium.

With the loss, Tulane dropped to 28-20 on the year and 17-8 in American Athletic Conference action. The Green Wave’s doubleheader loss marked the first time this season Tulane had been swept in a twinbill matchup this spring.

Coming off a 10-6 defeat in Game 1, Tulane came out firing, as it plated runs in three of the first four innings, scoring one run in the first, one in the second and four in the fourth inning to open up a commanding 6-1 lead.

All four of the Green Wave’s runs in the fourth inning came with two outs in the frame. Sophomore Collin Burns and freshmen Jacob LaPrairie and Chase Engelhard highlighted the inning, as they collected back-to-back-to-back hits.

Cincinnati responded as it began to chip away at Tulane’s lead, scoring one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and then took the lead in the seventh inning thanks to a three-run home run by junior Griffin Merritt.

Tulane threatened in the top of the eighth, as the Green Wave put the tying run in scoring position with one out, but were unable to even the score.

The Bearcats added to their lead in the eighth inning, as they plated two more runs to take an 11-8 advantage. In the top of the ninth, the Green Wave went down in order, as the Bearcats secured the win to move to 27-24 on the year.

Junior Jack Aldrich got the start for Tulane and worked 5.0 innings, allowing just one earned run. He also struck out six and walked only one. Despite the solid start, Aldrich did not figure into the decision as he made his team-best 13th start on the year.

Cincinnati’s Beau Keathley picked up the win for the Bearcats after he came on in relief and tossed 2.2 innings of one-hit ball. He also struck out three batters and moved to 2-3 on the year.

Offensively for the Green Wave, Burns led the way going 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI. Engelhard and junior Trevor Minder also chipped in with two RBI apiece.