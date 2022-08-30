NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Tulane can finally put last season to rest as the Green Wave open its 2022 college football season by hosting U-Mass at Yulman Stadium on Saturday evening.

After nearly shocking the then-No.2 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in last year’s season debut, Tulane limped to a 2-10 season to end the program’s streak of three straight bowl berths.

Head coach Willie Fritz is bolstered by the return of a healthy Michael Pratt at quarterback and his favorite target in senior wide receiver Shae Wyatt, as well as a new offensive coordinator in Jim Svoboda.

All four took turns talking with media after practice on Tuesday, as the Green Wave prepare for the first of five games – including three at home – in the month of September.

When asked whether he prefers the run or the pass, Coach Svoboda, who served as head coach at Central Missouri after Fritz left for Tulane, said a lot depends on the personnel available.

Jim Svoboda, Offensive Coordinator

“This is one of the best lines they’ve had for a while,” he said. “We certainly have an outstanding running back room. I think if you can line up and say to the other team, ‘we are going to run the ball here, there’s nothing you can do about it’ then you do that every play. In reality, they have scholarship guys, too. So, you have to have the ability to keep the other side off balance.”

Michael Pratt, Junior Quarterback

Shae Wyatt, Senior Wide Receiver

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 6 p.m.