NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Life after Michael Pratt is looking better after today with Tulane football landing a commitment from Oregon transfer quarterback Ty Thompson.

The 6’4, 220-pounder was the first five-star to ever sign with Oregon, rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 3 overall quarterback in the class of 2021 by Rivals.com.

He was the backup to 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix.

In three years at Oregon, Thompson played in 17 games and completed 42 of 66 passes for 456 yards with 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Thompson will have two years of eligibility remaining and could make an immediate impact for new head football coach Jon Sumrall and the Green Wave football program in the 2024 season.

Thompson is expected to compete with Kai Horton for the starting quarterback job.

