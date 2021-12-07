Tulane Hosts Troy on Wednesday Night

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball team (6-3) will be back at home on Wednesday as it hosts Troy in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tipoff between the Green Wave and the Trojans is set for 6 p.m.



The Green Wave’s matchup with the Trojans will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can watch the game live by CLICKING HERE. Fans also can listen to the contest this weekend live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



This will be the fifth meeting all-time between the Tulane and Troy. The Green Wave have won the each of the previous matchups. In the last meeting Tulane defeated the Trojans 106-75 at home as part of the Tulane Classic on Dec. 21, 2017. The Wave is 3-0 all-time against Troy in New Orleans and 3-0 under head coach Lisa Stockton.



Four players are averaging double figures in the scoring column for the Olive and Blue with redshirt senior Moon Ursin leading the team averaging 15.3 and 8.9 rebounds per game. Dynah Jones follows with 13.0 points per contest while Krystal Freeman is averaging 11.9 points and 7.4 boards. Arsula Clark rounds out the top scorers for Tulane posting 10.4 and 4.1 assists per game.



Tulane is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season after falling to Arkansas – Pine Bluff 79-74 on Saturday and Miami 70-63 on Sunday in the Miami Holiday Classic in Coral Gables, Florida. Despite the losses, Ursin was named to the AAC honor roll for the second consecutive week aver averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. This was her third conference honor of the year as she also earned AAC Player of the Week on Nov. 22.



The Green Wave are 6-3 so far in the 2021-22 campaign including 3-0 at home. Tulane has wins over Southeastern Louisiana (66-58), Alabama (69-66), TCU (88-78, 2OT), South Alabama (86-53), Wyoming (73-67) and Texas A&M – Corpus Christi (81-71). The only other loss for the Wave came on the road against LSU 75-58.



Troy (4-4) is coming off a 90-61 loss on the road against Wake Forest on Saturday. Two players scored in double figures for the Trojans in the loss as Amber Leggett led the team with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Troy is 0-4 on the road this season with losses to Mercer, Missouri, Duke and Wake Forest. The Trojans are the defending champions of the Sun Belt Conference and were selected to win the title this season in the conference preseason coaches poll.



Up next, the Green Wave will host the Tulane Holiday Tournament on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20-21, in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane will face Texas Southern to open the tournament at 12 p.m.



