NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Women’s Basketball will open the 2022-23 regular season with a matchup against Grambling State Monday at 4 p.m. inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.



Fans can watch the game between the Green Wave and the Lions on ESPN+ by clicking HERE. You can also listen live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Paul Boron or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



This marks the sixth all-time meeting between the Green Wave and the Tigers. The Olive and Blue hold a 3-2 advantage over Grambling State in the series history with wins in each of the last three matchups. In the last meeting between the two teams Tulane defeated the Tigers 66-49 at home in the WNIT Round of 32.



Entering her 29th year at the helm of the Green Wave, head coach Lisa Stockton has never lost to Grambling State. Stockton has led Tulane to each of its three victories against the Tigers with all of them coming at home.



The Green Wave enters the 2022-23 campaign with eight letterwinners returning alongside four new faces with two transfers and two freshmen. Tulane will replace four of its five starters from the 2021-22 season as All-American Athletic Conference honoree Dynah Jones is the lone starter returning from a season ago. Jones led the Wave in scoring in league play at 15.1 and finished second on the team for the season with 13.2 last year. The newcomers on the roster are highlighted by transfers Rachel Hakes from Fairfield University and Kyren Whittington from Louisiana-Monroe.



Tulane is coming off an 88-53 win in its only exhibition game of the preseason against Loyola-New Orleans. Three players scored double figures for the Wave as Jones led the way with 17 points followed by sophomore Kierra Middleton with 15.



Grambling State finished with a 14-17 record overall and 10-8 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2020-21. The Tigers lost their top two scorers from last season as senior guard Ciera Ellington represents the top returner after averaging 6.5 points per game.



Following their competition against Grambling State, the Green Wave will welcome an SEC foe into Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse on Thursday as the Alabama Crimson come to Uptown.



