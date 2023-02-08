WICHITA, Ks. – Tulane University Women’s Basketball (13-10, 3-7) will begin a two-game road trip with matchup against Wichita State (13-10, 3-7) Thursday night. The game between the Green Wave and the Shockers is set to tipoff at 6 p.m. from Charles Koch Arena.

Fans can watch the game between the Green Wave and Wichita State on ESPN+ by clicking HERE. You can also listen live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Paul Boron or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.

This marks the 12th all-time meeting between Tulane and Wichita State with the Green Wave leading the series 6-5. The Green Wave defeated the Shockers 76-53 at home in the previous meeting this season. The Wave holds a 2-2 record on the road against Wichita State. The last time Tulane won in Wichita came on February 3, 2021, by a score of 57-55.



In its last time out, Tulane lost its third consecutive game on Saturday as it dropped at home to Cincinnati 50-53. Dynah Jones led the Green Wave in scoring in the game tallying 14 points to go with five rebounds. Kyren Whittington also scored double figures posting 12 points and five rebounds.



Three players are averaging double figures in scoring for the Green Wave this season. Marta Galic leads the team with 12.9 points per contest. Whittington follows with 12.4 points per game while Jones posts 11.6 points per game. Galic is third the AAC and ranks 47th nationally in three-pointers per game with 2.57.



Paced by Rachel Hakes who leads the conference in assists per game with 5.1 and total assists with 116, Tulane ranks second as a team in the league in assists per game at 15.7 and third in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.57.



Wichita State enters the matchup with an 13-10 overall record and a 3-7 mark in league play after losing its last two conference games at Temple 59-72 on Feb. 1 and at home against Memphis 60-70 on Saturday. The Shockers average 66.3 points per game and allow 61.7 points per contest to opponents. Wichita State ranks second in the league in rebound margin, 7.6, and third in rebounds per game, 41.17. Jane Asinde leads the Shockers in scoring with 11.9 points while ranking second in the conference in rebounding with 11.0 board per game.



Following the matchup with the Shockers, the Green Wave will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to square off against the Golden Hurricane on Sunday. Tipoff between Tulane and Tulsa is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}