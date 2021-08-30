Tulane headed to Oklahoma to open 2021 football season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tulane Green Wave takes the field before a game against the Houston Cougars at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Statement from Tulane Director of Athletics Troy Dannen on Sept. 4 Football Game Against Oklahoma.

First and foremost, my thoughts are with those in Southern Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida and to all those bravely responding to help. The health and safety of our citizens and of our first responders will remain our primary focus.

In light of the catastrophic damage sustained by the City of New Orleans and, after consulting with our emergency preparedness and response teams at the institutional, local and state levels, we will relocate our September 4 football game against the University of Oklahoma to Norman, Oklahoma. While game time will remain 11:00 AM, television information and other game-specific details will be announced by the University of Oklahoma. We appreciate the understanding, support and communication with the University of Oklahoma, especially Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione.

We have moved all Tulane athletic department operations to Birmingham, Alabama, including our student-athletes, and we will remain in Birmingham until it is safe to return to New Orleans. I want to thank UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram, Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and the City of Birmingham for receiving our student-athletes, coaches, staff and families.

The status of future home competitions in football and volleyball will be determined in the days ahead.

Once again, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this devastating storm.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}