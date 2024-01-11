NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Tulane head football coach Jon Sumrall spoke to media exactly one month after the university introduced him as its next head coach.

Sumrall spoke on how his experience at Troy has helped him navigate the quick turnaround: accepting a job at a new school shortly before the December National Signing Day and battling to keep players from transferring away.

The first-year Green Wave coach managed to keep tight end Alex Bauman from transferring out and also secured a commitment from Oregon transfer quarterback Ty Thompson.

Sumrall also touched on his coaching staff, which he is expected to officially announce next week, and the former Troy coach stated coaches from both Tulane and Troy, as well as coaches from neither program, will be part of his staff heading into 2024.

