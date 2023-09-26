NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz recapped the Green Wave’s win versus Nicholls and discussed the Olive and Blue’s first AAC game versus conference newcomer University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Tulane beat the Colonels 36-7 in starting quarterback Michael Pratt’s return.

“I thought he did some great things. I wish he wouldn’t have got hit so many times, but I told him he did a good job,” Fritz said.

Pratt finished the interstate matchup with 190 passing yards, 33 rushing yards and two total touchdowns, leading the Green Wave to its second straight win.

Meanwhile, top ranked Georgie handed UAB its third straight loss, and in all three losses, the Blazers allowed at least 41 points. However, Coach Fritz made sure Tulane’s focus didn’t waiver.

“We get up early. These guys get up at five every morning, come out here and get ready to go. Some guys relish the grind. Some guys kind of start going the wrong direction. I told the tough guys to help the weak guys. Hopefully, we don’t have very many of them.”

Tulane lost the last two matchups versus UAB: 28-21 in 2021 and 31-24 in 2018.

Kickoff Saturday will be at 11 a.m.

Click the video for Fritz’s full presser.

