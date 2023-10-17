NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Friday the 13th treated Tulane well, earning its first win at Memphis since 1998 with a 31-21 victory on October 13th, and the Green Wave have now won four games in a row. The only loss in 2023 remains the week two matchup versus Ole Miss.

Head Coach Willie Fritz has positioned both himself and the school towards historic marks, as the Olive and Blue cross the halfway mark on the year.

Saturday, Fritz will coach his 95th game at Yulman Stadium, breaking a tie with Chris Scelfo and Clark Shaughnessy for the most games coached in program history.

“You are kidding. Wow! It means I’m old,” Fritz joked.

Moreover, Tulane only needs three more wins this season to set a new school record for win totals in consecutive years with 20 victories, and the Green Wave head coach credited his staff’s player development for the success the program has experienced.

“We are not going to get a five-star guy, not gonna happen. We want to develop two and three-star guys into five-star guys. I think our coaches did a good job of that,” Fritz added.

Redshirt freshmen and former three-star recruits Chris Brazzell, II and Makhi Hughes were proof of Fritz’s words at Memphis. Brazzell lead the team with 103 receiving yards, and Hughes further solidified his spot as RB1 with 130 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Tulane will have the opportunity to take a step closer towards the win-total mark on Saturday, hosting the University of North Texas during homecoming.

Click the video to hear Coach Fritz discuss last week’s win and Saturday’s matchup.

