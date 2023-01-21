NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Strong perimeter defense and a stellar offensive attack in the paint helped Tulane University Women’s Basketball (13-7, 3-4) knock off Tulsa (15-4, 5-1) 77-72 in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Green Wave limited the Golden Hurricane to just 25-percent (9-36) shooting from beyond the arc while pounding the paint on the other end for 38 points around the bucket.

Four players posted double figures in the scoring column for the Wave in the victory. Marta Galic led the way with 19 points while adding six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Kyren Whittington followed closely behind scoring 17 points along with five rebounds. Rounding out the top scorers for Tulane were Dynah Jones with 14 points and Anijah Grant with 10.

The Green Wave attacked the rim with a purpose to win the paint battle against Tulsa. Tulane outscored the Golden Hurricane 38-26 and outrebounded Tulsa 40-34. Ball movement was a critical element for the Wave getting efficient shots around the rim as well. Rachel Hakes dished out 10 of the Green Wave’s 21 assists and led the team on the glass with eight boards.



Tulsa was led by Temira Poindexter with 24 points in the contest. Maddie Bittle followed with 18 points for the Golden Hurricane while Maya Mayberry added 12 and Katelyn Levings posted 10.



The Wave and the Golden Hurricane went back and forth in the opening frame exchanging the lead three times and meeting in a tie twice. Tulane attacked inside scoring 12 points in the paint in the first quarter as Grant led the way with six. Jones turned a blocked shot into a fastbreak layup in the final minute to end the frame with a 14-14 tie.



After Tulsa got the first bucket of the second quarter, the Green Wave bounced back to take the lead and extend it to six points with 6:23 on the clock. Galic and Kahia Warmsley each tallied seven points as Tulane scored 20 in the frame to hit halftime leading 34-30.



The offense kept getting better for the Wave to start the second half as Tulane shot 56.3 percent from the field in the third. A 7-0 run started with 5:03 on the clock for the Green Wave to break a tie and take a 50-43 advantage. Whittington knocked down her first three of the contest late in the frame to put Tulane up 55-45 heading into the fourth quarter.



Tulsa opened the fourth with an 8-0 run to cut the Tulane lead to 55-53 with 8:08 still left to play. The Wave did not let the run rattle its composure though as it continued to answer any bucket scored by the Golden Hurricane to maintain the lead. A 10-point quarter from Whittington and clutch free throws by Tulane secured the 77-72 victory to hand Tulsa its first conference loss of the year.



Up next, the Green Wave will welcome the Temple Owls to Uptown on Wednesday. Tipoff between Tulane and Temple is set for 6 p.m. CT.



TICKETS

Tickets for the 2022-23 season can be purchased by calling 504-861-WAVE (9283), logging on to TulaneTix.com or visiting the ticket office at the James W. Wilson Jr. Center. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, get your season tickets to see the Wave play for just $50.