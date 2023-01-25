WICHITA, Kan. — Jaylen Forbes dropped 25 points in the team’s 95-90 win at Wichita State on Wednesday night. Tulane improves to 13-7 on the year and 6-3 in AAC play.

13 wins tie the team’s regular season win total from last year with nine games remaining in the season. This was also Tulane’s sixth game of the year scoring 90+ points.

Forbes was joined by four other members of the Wave in double-digit scoring figures. Jalen Cook had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Kevin Cross dropped 18 and added on seven rebounds and five assists. Tylan Pope nabbed 15 points and Sion James totaled 11 points with three rebounds and four assists.

The first half was dominated by the Shockers who shot 51.5% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc. Tulane shot just 16.7% from three-point range and 45.5% from the field.

Tulane got out to a 6-0 run to open the second half, forcing a Wichita State timeout just three minutes in. Battling back and forth, Tulane would go up four midway through the half.

A and one dunk by James would look to be the game clincher, putting the way up 74-71. The Shockers would make one on the other end to send it into overtime.

The Wave would open overtime with a 10-4 run. Going 2-3 from three-point range and 7-7 from the charity stripe, Tulane would pull off its first overtime win of the year 95-90.