Tulane Freshman QB Michael Pratt prepares for first career start Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Against Southern Miss, Michael Pratt relieved Keon Howard and passed for two touchdowns, and ran for another.

A Tulane squad that couldn’t generate a point in the second half against Navy, exploded for 66 against Southern Miss.

“When he got in the game I was completely confident,” says Tulane Running Back Cam Carroll.

Tulane running back Cam Carroll, who is tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the football bowl subdivision, said his initial thoughts of Pratt were very confident, but with a twist.

Carroll says, “My thought of him, he was a freshman He was going to be cocky, but he worked his butt off.”

Pratt’s first game was against a winless team that has already undergone a coaching change.

In league play, the competitive bar will be raised.

Head Coach Willie Fritz says Pratt’s past could tell his future.

Fritz says, “He played high school football in Florida. He played on travel teams, with big time players.”

Which is exactly what the Green Wave is searching for, at quarterback.