Tulane Football’s Matchup with Army to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference announced today that its matchup with Army on Nov. 14 will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT inside Yulman Stadium. The game will be aired live on ESPN+.



Tulane’s matchup with Army will mark the 23rd all-time meeting between the two teams. The Green Wave leads the all-time series by a 12-9-1 count.



REMAINING 2020 TULANE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 7 at ECU* (11 a.m. CT) – ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Army (11 a.m. CT) – ESPN+

Thursday, Nov. 19 at Tulsa* (6:30 p.m. CT) – ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Memphis* – ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU



Home games listed in bold | * – Conference Matchups



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}